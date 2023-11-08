Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of ₹1433.9 and a close price of ₹1430.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1438.95 and a low of ₹1418. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24062.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1622.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1228. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 742 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gland Pharma
|1638.2
|-15.6
|-0.94
|1914.0
|861.5
|26981.29
|IPCA Laboratories
|1022.5
|15.85
|1.57
|1018.8
|670.0
|25941.26
|Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals
|1441.85
|21.45
|1.51
|1622.95
|1228.0
|24425.81
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|1821.4
|-6.0
|-0.33
|1903.85
|1126.92
|22934.1
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1473.85
|19.85
|1.37
|1524.58
|914.65
|22808.59
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1436.65. The stock has experienced a 1.14% increase, resulting in a net change of 16.25.
The stock of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reached a low price of ₹1423 and a high price of ₹1436.9 on the current day.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at ₹1431.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.81, resulting in a net change of 11.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|2.89%
|6 Months
|11.23%
|YTD
|7.78%
|1 Year
|6.22%
The current data for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1420.4. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.25 in the stock price.
On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 742 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1430.65.
