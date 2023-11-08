Hello User
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 1420.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1436.65 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

The last day of trading for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of 1433.9 and a close price of 1430.65. The stock reached a high of 1438.95 and a low of 1418. The market capitalization of the company is 24062.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1622.95, while the 52-week low is 1228. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gland Pharma1638.2-15.6-0.941914.0861.526981.29
IPCA Laboratories1022.515.851.571018.8670.025941.26
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1441.8521.451.511622.951228.024425.81
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals1821.4-6.0-0.331903.851126.9222934.1
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1473.8519.851.371524.58914.6522808.59
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1436.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1420.4

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of 1436.65. The stock has experienced a 1.14% increase, resulting in a net change of 16.25.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals reached a low price of 1423 and a high price of 1436.9 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price update :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1431.85, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1420.4

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at 1431.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.81, resulting in a net change of 11.45.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.14%
3 Months2.89%
6 Months11.23%
YTD7.78%
1 Year6.22%
08 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1420.4, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1430.65

The current data for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1420.4. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, suggesting a decrease of 10.25 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1430.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 742 shares. The closing price for the day was 1430.65.

