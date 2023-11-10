Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1445.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.3 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at 1452.05 and closed at 1445.15. The stock had a high of 1476.1 and a low of 1445.25. The market capitalization of the company is 24,687.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1622.95 and the 52-week low is 1228. On the BSE, there were 3598 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1445.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 3598 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1445.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.