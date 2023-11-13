Hello User
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1474.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.05 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1478.15 and a close price of 1474.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1490.8 and a low of 1474.8. The market capitalization of the company is 25,056.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1622.95 and the 52-week low is 1228. The BSE volume for the stock was 1873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months15.34%
YTD11.61%
1 Year10.24%
13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1479.05, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1474.8

The current stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is 1479.05. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.29% or 4.25 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1474.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 1873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1474.8.

