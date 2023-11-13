Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1478.15 and a close price of ₹1474.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1490.8 and a low of ₹1474.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,056.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1622.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1228. The BSE volume for the stock was 1873 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.74%
|3 Months
|2.75%
|6 Months
|15.34%
|YTD
|11.61%
|1 Year
|10.24%
The current stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is ₹1479.05. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.29% or 4.25 points.
On the last day, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 1873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1474.8.
