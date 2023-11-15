Hello User
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1482.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1470.2 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at 1487.95 and closed at 1482.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1509 and a low of 1463.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 24906.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1622.95 and 1228 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3842.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1482.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 3,842 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,482.35.

