Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 5.97 %. The stock closed at 1470.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1557.9 per share. Investors should monitor Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

On the last day of trading, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals opened at 1472.65 and closed at 1470.2. The stock reached a high of 1569 and a low of 1472.65. The market capitalization of the company is 26,392.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1622.95 and 1228 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1557.9, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹1470.2

The stock price of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has increased by 5.97% or 87.7. The current stock price is 1557.9.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1470.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 6553 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1470.2.

