Glenmark Life Sciences Share Price Live blog for 22 Sep 2023

Glenmark Life Sciences' stock opened at ₹625.1 and closed at ₹627.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹627.6 and a low of ₹612.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,616.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹674 and the 52-week low is ₹369. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.