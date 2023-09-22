Glenmark Life Sciences Share Price Live blog for 22 Sep 2023

Glenmark Life Sciences' stock opened at ₹625.1 and closed at ₹627.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹627.6 and a low of ₹612.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7,616.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹674 and the 52-week low is ₹369. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,434 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Glenmark Life Sciences share price declined over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday (September 22). On Thursday (September 21), the company said Nirma had agreed to buy a 75 per cent stake in it for ₹5,651.5 crore in a deal that values the company at ₹7,535.4 crore. Read full story here
On the last day of trading, Glenmark Life Sciences had a total volume of 70,434 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹627.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!