Glenmark Life Sciences Share Price Live blog for 22 Sep 2023

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Glenmark Life Sciences stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 627.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.65 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Life Sciences stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Life Sciences' stock opened at 625.1 and closed at 627.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 627.6 and a low of 612.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7,616.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 674 and the 52-week low is 369. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST Glenmark Life Sciences share price falls 2% as Nirma readies to buy 75% stake in it

Glenmark Life Sciences share price declined over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday (September 22). On Thursday (September 21), the company said Nirma had agreed to buy a 75 per cent stake in it for 5,651.5 crore in a deal that values the company at 7,535.4 crore. Read full story here

On the last day of trading, Glenmark Life Sciences had a total volume of 70,434 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 627.1.

