Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of ₹760.15 and a close price of ₹759.2. The high for the day was ₹779.65, while the low was ₹760.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,914.59 crore. The 52-week high for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹879.15, while the 52-week low is ₹369.5. The BSE volume for the day was 11,861 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹790.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (+46.85%) & ₹17.0 (+45.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹760.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-26.35%) & ₹16.9 (-24.04%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|1821.4
|-6.0
|-0.33
|1903.85
|1126.92
|22934.1
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1473.85
|19.85
|1.37
|1524.58
|914.65
|22808.59
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|774.4
|15.2
|2.0
|879.15
|369.5
|21851.1
|Laurus Labs
|375.7
|5.6
|1.51
|474.15
|279.65
|20237.12
|Sanofi India
|7747.3
|-33.3
|-0.43
|7798.9
|5079.34
|17842.51
