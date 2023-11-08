Hello User
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 759.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 776.65 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

The last day of trading for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of 760.15 and a close price of 759.2. The high for the day was 779.65, while the low was 760.15. The market capitalization of the company is 21,914.59 crore. The 52-week high for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is 879.15, while the 52-week low is 369.5. The BSE volume for the day was 11,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Top active call options for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 790.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.0 (+46.85%) & 17.0 (+45.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 760.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.0 (-26.35%) & 16.9 (-24.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals1821.4-6.0-0.331903.851126.9222934.1
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1473.8519.851.371524.58914.6522808.59
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals774.415.22.0879.15369.521851.1
Laurus Labs375.75.61.51474.15279.6520237.12
Sanofi India7747.3-33.3-0.437798.95079.3417842.51
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹759.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a volume of 11,861 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 759.2.

