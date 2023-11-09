Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 759.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.7 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals opened at a price of 760.15 and closed at 759.2. The stock reached a high of 788.55 and a low of 760.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 22,169.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 879.15 and 369.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹785.7, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹759.2

The current data of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 785.7 with a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 26.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 3.49% or 26.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹759.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 146,722 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 759.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.