Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals opened at a price of ₹760.15 and closed at ₹759.2. The stock reached a high of ₹788.55 and a low of ₹760.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,169.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹879.15 and ₹369.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹785.7 with a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 26.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 3.49% or ₹26.5.
On the last day of trading, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 146,722 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹759.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!