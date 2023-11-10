Hello User
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 785.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783.05 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals opened at 799.9 and closed at 785.7. The stock reached a high of 799.9 and a low of 773.3. The market capitalization of the company is 22,095.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 879.15 and a low of 369.5. The BSE volume for the day was 59,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹785.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 59,741 shares. The closing price for the day was 785.7.

