Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at ₹702.05 and closed at ₹777.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹774, while the lowest was ₹702.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹21,663.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹879.15 and its 52-week low is ₹369.5. The BSE volume for the day was 11,467 shares.
The current data shows that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has a price of ₹732.55 with a percent change of -4.02 and a net change of -30.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a negative net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|-2.31%
|6 Months
|26.9%
|YTD
|83.39%
|1 Year
|87.19%
The current data of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is ₹762.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.4. Overall, the stock price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has slightly decreased.
On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 11,467 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹777.6.
