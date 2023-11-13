Hello User
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -4.02 %. The stock closed at 763.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.55 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 702.05 and closed at 777.6. The highest price reached during the day was 774, while the lowest was 702.05. The company's market capitalization is 21,663.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 879.15 and its 52-week low is 369.5. The BSE volume for the day was 11,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price update :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹732.55, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹763.2

The current data shows that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock has a price of 732.55 with a percent change of -4.02 and a net change of -30.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a negative net change.

13 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months-2.31%
6 Months26.9%
YTD83.39%
1 Year87.19%
13 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹762.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹763.2

The current data of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 762.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.4. Overall, the stock price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has slightly decreased.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹777.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 11,467 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 777.6.

