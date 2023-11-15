Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 763.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.25 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 762.8 and closed at 763.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 762.8 and a low of 722.25. The company's market capitalization is 20,464.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 879.15 and 369.5 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 175,787 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹763.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 175,787 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 763.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.