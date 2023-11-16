Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 750.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 750.9 per share. Investors should monitor Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 725.45 and closed at 724.55. The highest price reached during the day was 753.95, while the lowest was 725.45. The company has a market capitalization of 21,179.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 879.15 and the 52-week low is 369.5. The stock had a trading volume of 126,279 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Today :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹750.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹750.6

The current data of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 750.9 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is 0.3. It indicates a relatively stable performance of the stock.

16 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price Live :Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹724.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 126,279 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 724.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.