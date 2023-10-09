Hello User
GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Cheers with Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
GM Breweries stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 780.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 789.7 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, GM Breweries opened at 766 and closed at 750.75. The stock had a high of 785 and a low of 750. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is 1427.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 785 and the 52-week low is 509. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹789.7, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹780.95

Based on the current data, GM Breweries stock has a price of 789.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹780.95, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹750.75

The current data shows that the stock price of GM Breweries is 780.95. It has increased by 4.02% from the previous day, with a net change of 30.2.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹750.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had a BSE volume of 33,087 shares. The closing price for the stock was 750.75.

