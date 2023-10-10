Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 780.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 792.5 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries

On the last day, GM Breweries opened at 780 and closed at 780.95. The stock's high for the day was 805.3, while the low was 780. The market capitalization of the company is 1,448.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 785, and the 52-week low is 509. The BSE volume for the day was 24,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live

On the last day, GM Breweries had a volume of 24,438 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 780.95.

