GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Toasts Success with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 714.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 804.95 and closed at 792.5. The stock reached a high of 808.4 and a low of 706.55. The market capitalization of the company is 1319.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 805.3 and the 52-week low is 509. The BSE volume for the day was 107,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹728, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹714.7

The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the price is 728, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.86% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 13.3 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹792.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, there were a total of 107,540 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 792.5.

