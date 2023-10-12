GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had an open price of ₹736.05 and a close price of ₹714.7. The stock had a high of ₹736.05 and a low of ₹711.1. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is ₹1305.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹808.4 and the 52-week low is ₹509. On the BSE, there were 14,102 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
