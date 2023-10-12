Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
GM Breweries stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 714.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had an open price of 736.05 and a close price of 714.7. The stock had a high of 736.05 and a low of 711.1. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is 1305.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 808.4 and the 52-week low is 509. On the BSE, there were 14,102 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, GM Breweries had a trading volume of 14,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 714.7.

