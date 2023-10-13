GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Sinks in Trading Today

GM Breweries had an open price of ₹715 and closed at ₹712.7. The stock reached a high of ₹722.35 and a low of ₹709.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1296.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹808.4 and the 52-week low is ₹509. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.