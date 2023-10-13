Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Sinks in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 712.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.55 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries

GM Breweries had an open price of 715 and closed at 712.7. The stock reached a high of 722.35 and a low of 709.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1296.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 808.4 and the 52-week low is 509. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹712.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹712.65

The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the stock price is 712.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a minor downward movement in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹712.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,369. The closing price of the stock was 712.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.