GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at 783.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's 781.95

LIVE UPDATES
21 min read . 05:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 781.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783.45 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 800.85 and closed at 794.4. The stock reached a high of 825 and a low of 779.8. The market capitalization of GM Breweries stands at 1430.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.25 and the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 19916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, GM Breweries stock reached a low of 773.05 and a high of 800.75.

02 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live :GM Breweries closed today at ₹783.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price closed the day at 783.45 - a 0.19% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 798.45 , 813.45 , 826.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 770.75 , 758.05 , 743.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹780.1, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price is at 780.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.67 and 811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.58
10 Days765.76
20 Days742.35
50 Days672.41
100 Days671.98
300 Days657.18
02 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹782.2, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price is at 782.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.67 and 811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST GM Breweries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock's low price for the day was 773.05 while the high price reached 800.75.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.58
10 Days765.76
20 Days742.35
50 Days672.41
100 Days671.98
300 Days657.18
02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST GM Breweries share price update :GM Breweries trading at ₹783.95, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price is at 783.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.67 and 811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 786.62 and 772.92 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 772.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 786.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹780.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price is at 780.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.67 and 811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries saw a 0.11% increase in its share price, reaching 782.8. Among its peers, Globus Spirits experienced a decline, while Som Distilleries & Breweries, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Northern Spirits saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.32% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries322.955.21.64389.8170.02518.86
Globus Spirits786.0-3.2-0.411326.25656.12263.9
GM Breweries782.80.850.11825.0548.651430.77
Associated Alcohols Breweries569.014.32.58594.55350.051028.71
Northern Spirits220.01.00.46576.15161.1353.13
02 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -85.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded by 10 AM is down by 85.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at 776.6, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries touched a high of 786.75 & a low of 773.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1786.62Support 1772.92
Resistance 2793.53Support 2766.13
Resistance 3800.32Support 3759.22
02 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries' stock price rose by 0.52% to reach 786, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Globus Spirits is declining, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Northern Spirits are all seeing an uptick. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries325.457.72.42389.8170.02538.36
Globus Spirits786.9-2.3-0.291326.25656.12266.49
GM Breweries786.04.050.52825.0548.651436.61
Associated Alcohols Breweries562.07.31.32594.55350.051016.05
Northern Spirits221.82.81.28576.15161.1356.02
02 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹785.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹781.95

GM Breweries share price is at 785.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.67 and 811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

GM Breweries' stock price has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 786.65. Over the past year, GM Breweries' shares have surged by 37.68% to 786.65, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months16.18%
6 Months22.53%
YTD10.85%
1 Year37.68%
02 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1811.87Support 1766.67
Resistance 2841.03Support 2750.63
Resistance 3857.07Support 3721.47
02 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 361 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 386 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹794.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 825 & 779.8 yesterday to end at 794.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

