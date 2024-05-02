GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at 783.45, up 0.19% from yesterday's 781.95

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹800.85 and closed at ₹794.4. The stock reached a high of ₹825 and a low of ₹779.8. The market capitalization of GM Breweries stands at ₹1430.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.25 and the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 19916 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, GM Breweries stock reached a low of ₹773.05 and a high of ₹800.75.
GM Breweries share price closed the day at ₹783.45 - a 0.19% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 798.45 , 813.45 , 826.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 770.75 , 758.05 , 743.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GM Breweries share price is at ₹780.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹766.67 and ₹811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.58
|10 Days
|765.76
|20 Days
|742.35
|50 Days
|672.41
|100 Days
|671.98
|300 Days
|657.18
GM Breweries stock's low price for the day was ₹773.05 while the high price reached ₹800.75.
GM Breweries share price is at ₹783.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹766.67 and ₹811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 786.62 and 772.92 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 772.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 786.62.
GM Breweries share price is at ₹780.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹766.67 and ₹811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, GM Breweries saw a 0.11% increase in its share price, reaching ₹782.8. Among its peers, Globus Spirits experienced a decline, while Som Distilleries & Breweries, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Northern Spirits saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.32% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|322.95
|5.2
|1.64
|389.8
|170.0
|2518.86
|Globus Spirits
|786.0
|-3.2
|-0.41
|1326.25
|656.1
|2263.9
|GM Breweries
|782.8
|0.85
|0.11
|825.0
|548.65
|1430.77
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|569.0
|14.3
|2.58
|594.55
|350.05
|1028.71
|Northern Spirits
|220.0
|1.0
|0.46
|576.15
|161.1
|353.13
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 10 AM is down by 85.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹776.6, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
GM Breweries touched a high of 786.75 & a low of 773.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|786.62
|Support 1
|772.92
|Resistance 2
|793.53
|Support 2
|766.13
|Resistance 3
|800.32
|Support 3
|759.22
Today, GM Breweries' stock price rose by 0.52% to reach ₹786, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Globus Spirits is declining, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Northern Spirits are all seeing an uptick. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|325.45
|7.7
|2.42
|389.8
|170.0
|2538.36
|Globus Spirits
|786.9
|-2.3
|-0.29
|1326.25
|656.1
|2266.49
|GM Breweries
|786.0
|4.05
|0.52
|825.0
|548.65
|1436.61
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|562.0
|7.3
|1.32
|594.55
|350.05
|1016.05
|Northern Spirits
|221.8
|2.8
|1.28
|576.15
|161.1
|356.02
GM Breweries share price is at ₹785.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹766.67 and ₹811.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹766.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 811.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GM Breweries' stock price has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹786.65. Over the past year, GM Breweries' shares have surged by 37.68% to ₹786.65, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|16.18%
|6 Months
|22.53%
|YTD
|10.85%
|1 Year
|37.68%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|811.87
|Support 1
|766.67
|Resistance 2
|841.03
|Support 2
|750.63
|Resistance 3
|857.07
|Support 3
|721.47
The trading volume yesterday was 12.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 386 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹825 & ₹779.8 yesterday to end at ₹794.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
