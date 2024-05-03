GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at ₹767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at ₹800.75 and closed at ₹781.95. The high for the day was ₹800.75 and the low was ₹773.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1431.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹825, while the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2784 shares traded.
GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of GM Breweries reached a high of ₹786.3 and a low of ₹765.8 on the current day.
GM Breweries share price update :GM Breweries closed today at ₹767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹780.95
GM Breweries share price closed the day at ₹767.55 - a 1.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 780.63 , 793.72 , 801.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 760.13 , 752.72 , 739.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 475.03% higher than yesterday
GM Breweries' trading volume until 3 PM has increased by 475.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹767.55, showing a decrease of -1.72%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GM Breweries Live Updates
GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹770.8, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹780.95
GM Breweries share price is at ₹770.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.58
|10 Days
|765.76
|20 Days
|742.35
|50 Days
|672.41
|100 Days
|671.98
|300 Days
|657.45
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 549.76% higher than yesterday
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 2 PM is 549.76% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹769.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GM Breweries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 773.67 and 764.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 764.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 773.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|769.62
|Support 1
|766.52
|Resistance 2
|771.33
|Support 2
|765.13
|Resistance 3
|772.72
|Support 3
|763.42
GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹769.25, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹780.95
The current market price of GM Breweries has broken the first support of ₹770.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹758.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹758.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 689.88% higher than yesterday
As of 1 PM, the volume of GM Breweries traded is significantly up by 689.88% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹768.55, showing a decrease of -1.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
GM Breweries reached a peak of 774.75 and a trough of 765.8 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|773.67
|Support 1
|764.72
|Resistance 2
|778.68
|Support 2
|760.78
|Resistance 3
|782.62
|Support 3
|755.77
GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range
GM Breweries stock reached a low of ₹767 and a high of ₹786.3 on the current day.
GM Breweries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 931.77% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of GM Breweries until 12 AM has increased by 931.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹773.5, showing a decrease of -0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GM Breweries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 776.53 and 769.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 769.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 776.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|775.18
|Support 1
|771.63
|Resistance 2
|776.37
|Support 2
|769.27
|Resistance 3
|778.73
|Support 3
|768.08
GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹770.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹780.95
GM Breweries share price is at ₹770.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 196.77% higher than yesterday
The volume of GM Breweries traded until 11 AM has increased by 196.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹772.15, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 780.55 and 768.25 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 768.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 780.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|776.53
|Support 1
|769.53
|Resistance 2
|779.57
|Support 2
|765.57
|Resistance 3
|783.53
|Support 3
|762.53
GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹771.8, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹780.95
GM Breweries share price is at ₹771.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of GM Breweries has dropped by 0.69% today, reaching ₹775.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing declines today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|314.55
|-7.5
|-2.33
|389.8
|170.0
|2453.34
|Globus Spirits
|781.35
|-5.25
|-0.67
|1326.25
|656.1
|2250.5
|GM Breweries
|775.6
|-5.35
|-0.69
|825.0
|548.65
|1417.61
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|538.4
|-24.8
|-4.4
|594.55
|350.05
|973.38
|Jagatjit Industries
|196.4
|-1.0
|-0.51
|255.95
|95.05
|909.64
GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.20% lower than yesterday
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 10 AM is down by 9.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹770.35, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
GM Breweries touched a high of 783.35 & a low of 771.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|780.55
|Support 1
|768.25
|Resistance 2
|788.1
|Support 2
|763.5
|Resistance 3
|792.85
|Support 3
|755.95
GM Breweries Live Updates
GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹780.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹780.95
GM Breweries share price is at ₹780.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.66% today, reaching ₹786.10. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have surged by 36.27% to ₹786.10, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|15.94%
|6 Months
|15.33%
|YTD
|10.68%
|1 Year
|36.27%
GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|798.45
|Support 1
|770.75
|Resistance 2
|813.45
|Support 2
|758.05
|Resistance 3
|826.15
|Support 3
|743.05
GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 76 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 318 k
The trading volume yesterday was 76.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹781.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹800.75 & ₹773.05 yesterday to end at ₹781.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
