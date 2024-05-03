Hello User
GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at 767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's 780.95

LIVE UPDATES
32 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 780.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.55 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at 800.75 and closed at 781.95. The high for the day was 800.75 and the low was 773.05. The market capitalization stood at 1431.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 825, while the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2784 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of GM Breweries reached a high of 786.3 and a low of 765.8 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST GM Breweries share price update :GM Breweries closed today at ₹767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries share price closed the day at 767.55 - a 1.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 780.63 , 793.72 , 801.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 760.13 , 752.72 , 739.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 475.03% higher than yesterday

GM Breweries' trading volume until 3 PM has increased by 475.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 767.55, showing a decrease of -1.72%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹770.8, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries share price is at 770.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.75 and 798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.58
10 Days765.76
20 Days742.35
50 Days672.41
100 Days671.98
300 Days657.45
03 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 549.76% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded by 2 PM is 549.76% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 769.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST GM Breweries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 773.67 and 764.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 764.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 773.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1769.62Support 1766.52
Resistance 2771.33Support 2765.13
Resistance 3772.72Support 3763.42
03 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹769.25, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹780.95

The current market price of GM Breweries has broken the first support of 770.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 758.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 758.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 689.88% higher than yesterday

As of 1 PM, the volume of GM Breweries traded is significantly up by 689.88% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 768.55, showing a decrease of -1.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries reached a peak of 774.75 and a trough of 765.8 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1773.67Support 1764.72
Resistance 2778.68Support 2760.78
Resistance 3782.62Support 3755.77
03 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock reached a low of 767 and a high of 786.3 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST GM Breweries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 931.77% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of GM Breweries until 12 AM has increased by 931.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 773.5, showing a decrease of -0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST GM Breweries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 776.53 and 769.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 769.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 776.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1775.18Support 1771.63
Resistance 2776.37Support 2769.27
Resistance 3778.73Support 3768.08
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.58
10 Days765.76
20 Days742.35
50 Days672.41
100 Days671.98
300 Days657.45
03 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹770.75, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries share price is at 770.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.75 and 798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 196.77% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded until 11 AM has increased by 196.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 772.15, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 780.55 and 768.25 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 768.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 780.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1776.53Support 1769.53
Resistance 2779.57Support 2765.57
Resistance 3783.53Support 3762.53
03 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹771.8, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries share price is at 771.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.75 and 798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of GM Breweries has dropped by 0.69% today, reaching 775.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing declines today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries314.55-7.5-2.33389.8170.02453.34
Globus Spirits781.35-5.25-0.671326.25656.12250.5
GM Breweries775.6-5.35-0.69825.0548.651417.61
Associated Alcohols Breweries538.4-24.8-4.4594.55350.05973.38
Jagatjit Industries196.4-1.0-0.51255.9595.05909.64
03 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.20% lower than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded by 10 AM is down by 9.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 770.35, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries touched a high of 783.35 & a low of 771.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1780.55Support 1768.25
Resistance 2788.1Support 2763.5
Resistance 3792.85Support 3755.95
03 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries' stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach 780.25. Among its peers, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Associated Alcohols Breweries are experiencing declines, while Jagatjit Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.51% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries320.15-1.9-0.59389.8170.02497.02
Globus Spirits785.0-1.6-0.21326.25656.12261.02
GM Breweries780.25-0.7-0.09825.0548.651426.11
Associated Alcohols Breweries549.75-13.45-2.39594.55350.05993.9
Jagatjit Industries198.00.60.3255.9595.05917.05
03 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹780.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹780.95

GM Breweries share price is at 780.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 770.75 and 798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.66% today, reaching 786.10. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have surged by 36.27% to 786.10, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months15.94%
6 Months15.33%
YTD10.68%
1 Year36.27%
03 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1798.45Support 1770.75
Resistance 2813.45Support 2758.05
Resistance 3826.15Support 3743.05
03 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 76 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 318 k

The trading volume yesterday was 76.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹781.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 800.75 & 773.05 yesterday to end at 781.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

