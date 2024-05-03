GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at 767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's 780.95

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at ₹800.75 and closed at ₹781.95. The high for the day was ₹800.75 and the low was ₹773.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1431.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹825, while the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2784 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of GM Breweries reached a high of ₹786.3 and a low of ₹765.8 on the current day.
GM Breweries share price closed the day at ₹767.55 - a 1.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 780.63 , 793.72 , 801.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 760.13 , 752.72 , 739.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GM Breweries' trading volume until 3 PM has increased by 475.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹767.55, showing a decrease of -1.72%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GM Breweries share price is at ₹770.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.58
|10 Days
|765.76
|20 Days
|742.35
|50 Days
|672.41
|100 Days
|671.98
|300 Days
|657.45
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 2 PM is 549.76% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹769.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 773.67 and 764.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 764.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 773.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|769.62
|Support 1
|766.52
|Resistance 2
|771.33
|Support 2
|765.13
|Resistance 3
|772.72
|Support 3
|763.42
The current market price of GM Breweries has broken the first support of ₹770.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹758.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹758.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
As of 1 PM, the volume of GM Breweries traded is significantly up by 689.88% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹768.55, showing a decrease of -1.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GM Breweries reached a peak of 774.75 and a trough of 765.8 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|773.67
|Support 1
|764.72
|Resistance 2
|778.68
|Support 2
|760.78
|Resistance 3
|782.62
|Support 3
|755.77
GM Breweries stock reached a low of ₹767 and a high of ₹786.3 on the current day.
The trading volume of GM Breweries until 12 AM has increased by 931.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹773.5, showing a decrease of -0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 776.53 and 769.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 769.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 776.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|775.18
|Support 1
|771.63
|Resistance 2
|776.37
|Support 2
|769.27
|Resistance 3
|778.73
|Support 3
|768.08
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.58
|10 Days
|765.76
|20 Days
|742.35
|50 Days
|672.41
|100 Days
|671.98
|300 Days
|657.45
GM Breweries share price is at ₹770.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of GM Breweries traded until 11 AM has increased by 196.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹772.15, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 780.55 and 768.25 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 768.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 780.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|776.53
|Support 1
|769.53
|Resistance 2
|779.57
|Support 2
|765.57
|Resistance 3
|783.53
|Support 3
|762.53
GM Breweries share price is at ₹771.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GM Breweries has dropped by 0.69% today, reaching ₹775.6, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing declines today. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|314.55
|-7.5
|-2.33
|389.8
|170.0
|2453.34
|Globus Spirits
|781.35
|-5.25
|-0.67
|1326.25
|656.1
|2250.5
|GM Breweries
|775.6
|-5.35
|-0.69
|825.0
|548.65
|1417.61
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|538.4
|-24.8
|-4.4
|594.55
|350.05
|973.38
|Jagatjit Industries
|196.4
|-1.0
|-0.51
|255.95
|95.05
|909.64
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 10 AM is down by 9.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹770.35, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
GM Breweries touched a high of 783.35 & a low of 771.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|780.55
|Support 1
|768.25
|Resistance 2
|788.1
|Support 2
|763.5
|Resistance 3
|792.85
|Support 3
|755.95
Today, GM Breweries' stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach ₹780.25. Among its peers, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Associated Alcohols Breweries are experiencing declines, while Jagatjit Industries are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.51% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|320.15
|-1.9
|-0.59
|389.8
|170.0
|2497.02
|Globus Spirits
|785.0
|-1.6
|-0.2
|1326.25
|656.1
|2261.02
|GM Breweries
|780.25
|-0.7
|-0.09
|825.0
|548.65
|1426.11
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|549.75
|-13.45
|-2.39
|594.55
|350.05
|993.9
|Jagatjit Industries
|198.0
|0.6
|0.3
|255.95
|95.05
|917.05
GM Breweries share price is at ₹780.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹770.75 and ₹798.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹770.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.66% today, reaching ₹786.10. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have surged by 36.27% to ₹786.10, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|15.94%
|6 Months
|15.33%
|YTD
|10.68%
|1 Year
|36.27%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|798.45
|Support 1
|770.75
|Resistance 2
|813.45
|Support 2
|758.05
|Resistance 3
|826.15
|Support 3
|743.05
The trading volume yesterday was 76.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹800.75 & ₹773.05 yesterday to end at ₹781.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!