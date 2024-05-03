GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at ₹ 767.55, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹ 780.95

LIVE UPDATES

32 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 780.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.55 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.