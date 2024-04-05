GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 05 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹792.95 and closed at ₹781.55. The stock reached a high of ₹815.25 and a low of ₹733. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is ₹1355.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹808.4 and the 52-week low is ₹539.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 106,179 shares.
05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
