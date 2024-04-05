Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 05 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -5.11 %. The stock closed at 781.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.6 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 792.95 and closed at 781.55. The stock reached a high of 815.25 and a low of 733. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is 1355.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 808.4 and the 52-week low is 539.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 106,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹781.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 106,179 shares with a closing price of 781.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!