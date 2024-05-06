Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 769.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 769.15 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price TodayPremium
GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 786.1 and closed at 780.95. The stock reached a high of 786.3 and a low of 765.8. The market capitalization stood at 1402.89 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is 825 and the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 13665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45:02 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.60% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of GM Breweries up to 1 PM is 2.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at 767.25, down by 0.25%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:41:28 PM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries reached a peak of 771.95 and a trough of 766.55 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 767.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 766.82 and 764.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1770.18Support 1764.78
Resistance 2773.77Support 2762.97
Resistance 3775.58Support 3759.38
06 May 2024, 01:08:11 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock reached a low of 756.95 and a high of 789 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:49:23 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.24% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded by 12 AM has increased by 8.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at 771.95, up by 0.36%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:41:55 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 775.0 and 765.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 765.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 775.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1771.48Support 1767.98
Resistance 2773.82Support 2766.82
Resistance 3774.98Support 3764.48
06 May 2024, 12:24:58 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days777.07
10 Days766.91
20 Days754.73
50 Days678.03
100 Days674.41
300 Days658.99
06 May 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:12:59 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹769.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹769.15

GM Breweries share price is at 769.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 760.13 and 780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45:51 AM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 19.10% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of GM Breweries traded is 19.10% higher than the previous day, with the price at 769.15, showing no change. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41:45 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 772.42 and 755.37 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 755.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 772.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1775.0Support 1765.8
Resistance 2778.75Support 2760.35
Resistance 3784.2Support 3756.6
06 May 2024, 11:22:10 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹773.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹769.15

GM Breweries share price is at 773.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 760.13 and 780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11:28 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries' stock price dropped by 0.18% to reach 767.75, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing a downturn. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries309.25-2.8-0.9389.8170.02412.01
Globus Spirits775.15-4.35-0.561326.25656.12232.65
GM Breweries767.75-1.4-0.18825.0548.651403.26
Associated Alcohols Breweries534.0-3.4-0.63594.55350.05965.43
Jagatjit Industries187.95-2.0-1.05255.9595.05870.5
06 May 2024, 10:46:25 AM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.45% higher than yesterday

GM Breweries has seen a 15.45% increase in trading volume by 10 AM compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 769.45, up by 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further price decline.

06 May 2024, 10:37:57 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries touched a high of 774.0 & a low of 756.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1772.42Support 1755.37
Resistance 2781.73Support 2747.63
Resistance 3789.47Support 3738.32
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST

GM Breweries Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55:40 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries' stock price has dropped by 1.14% to reach 760.4, following a similar trend among its industry peers. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing declines in their share prices today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries304.0-8.05-2.58389.8170.02371.06
Globus Spirits766.5-13.0-1.671326.25656.12207.73
GM Breweries760.4-8.75-1.14825.0548.651389.82
Associated Alcohols Breweries530.45-6.95-1.29594.55350.05959.01
Jagatjit Industries189.85-0.1-0.05255.9595.05879.3
06 May 2024, 09:30:47 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹774, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹769.15

GM Breweries share price is at 774 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 760.13 and 780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:21:25 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 773.15. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have seen a significant gain of 33.65% to reach 773.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months15.91%
6 Months14.09%
YTD8.99%
1 Year33.65%
06 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1780.63Support 1760.13
Resistance 2793.72Support 2752.72
Resistance 3801.13Support 3739.63
06 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 65 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 297 k

The trading volume yesterday was 77.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00:40 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹780.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 786.3 & 765.8 yesterday to end at 780.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue