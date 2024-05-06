GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹786.1 and closed at ₹780.95. The stock reached a high of ₹786.3 and a low of ₹765.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹1402.89 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is ₹825 and the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 13665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of GM Breweries up to 1 PM is 2.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹767.25, down by 0.25%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
GM Breweries reached a peak of 771.95 and a trough of 766.55 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 767.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 766.82 and 764.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|770.18
|Support 1
|764.78
|Resistance 2
|773.77
|Support 2
|762.97
|Resistance 3
|775.58
|Support 3
|759.38
GM Breweries stock reached a low of ₹756.95 and a high of ₹789 on the current day.
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 12 AM has increased by 8.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹771.95, up by 0.36%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 775.0 and 765.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 765.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 775.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|771.48
|Support 1
|767.98
|Resistance 2
|773.82
|Support 2
|766.82
|Resistance 3
|774.98
|Support 3
|764.48
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|777.07
|10 Days
|766.91
|20 Days
|754.73
|50 Days
|678.03
|100 Days
|674.41
|300 Days
|658.99
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GM Breweries share price is at ₹769.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹760.13 and ₹780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As of 11 AM, the volume of GM Breweries traded is 19.10% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹769.15, showing no change. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 772.42 and 755.37 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 755.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 772.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|775.0
|Support 1
|765.8
|Resistance 2
|778.75
|Support 2
|760.35
|Resistance 3
|784.2
|Support 3
|756.6
GM Breweries share price is at ₹773.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹760.13 and ₹780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, GM Breweries' stock price dropped by 0.18% to reach ₹767.75, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing a downturn. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|309.25
|-2.8
|-0.9
|389.8
|170.0
|2412.01
|Globus Spirits
|775.15
|-4.35
|-0.56
|1326.25
|656.1
|2232.65
|GM Breweries
|767.75
|-1.4
|-0.18
|825.0
|548.65
|1403.26
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|534.0
|-3.4
|-0.63
|594.55
|350.05
|965.43
|Jagatjit Industries
|187.95
|-2.0
|-1.05
|255.95
|95.05
|870.5
GM Breweries has seen a 15.45% increase in trading volume by 10 AM compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹769.45, up by 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further price decline.
GM Breweries touched a high of 774.0 & a low of 756.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|772.42
|Support 1
|755.37
|Resistance 2
|781.73
|Support 2
|747.63
|Resistance 3
|789.47
|Support 3
|738.32
Today, GM Breweries' stock price has dropped by 1.14% to reach ₹760.4, following a similar trend among its industry peers. Companies like Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, Associated Alcohols Breweries, and Jagatjit Industries are also experiencing declines in their share prices today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|304.0
|-8.05
|-2.58
|389.8
|170.0
|2371.06
|Globus Spirits
|766.5
|-13.0
|-1.67
|1326.25
|656.1
|2207.73
|GM Breweries
|760.4
|-8.75
|-1.14
|825.0
|548.65
|1389.82
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|530.45
|-6.95
|-1.29
|594.55
|350.05
|959.01
|Jagatjit Industries
|189.85
|-0.1
|-0.05
|255.95
|95.05
|879.3
GM Breweries share price is at ₹774 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹760.13 and ₹780.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹760.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 780.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹773.15. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have seen a significant gain of 33.65% to reach ₹773.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|15.91%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|8.99%
|1 Year
|33.65%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|780.63
|Support 1
|760.13
|Resistance 2
|793.72
|Support 2
|752.72
|Resistance 3
|801.13
|Support 3
|739.63
The trading volume yesterday was 77.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹786.3 & ₹765.8 yesterday to end at ₹780.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
