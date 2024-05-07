Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 769.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 778.45 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at 789, reached a high of 789, and a low of 756.95 before closing at 769.15. The market capitalization stood at 1422.81 crore. The 52-week high was at 825, and the low was at 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 13023 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 63 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 272 k

The trading volume yesterday was 76.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹769.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 789 & 756.95 yesterday to end at 769.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

