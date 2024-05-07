GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at ₹789, reached a high of ₹789, and a low of ₹756.95 before closing at ₹769.15. The market capitalization stood at 1422.81 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹825, and the low was at ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 13023 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 76.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹789 & ₹756.95 yesterday to end at ₹769.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
