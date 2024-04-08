GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries closed at ₹741.6 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹749.75. The stock reached a high of ₹766.9 and a low of ₹743.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹1383.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.25 and the low is ₹539.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 30608 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the price is ₹757, with a percent change of 2.08% and a net change of 15.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had a volume of 30,608 shares with a closing price of ₹741.6.
