GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 741.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 757 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries closed at 741.6 on the last trading day with an open price of 749.75. The stock reached a high of 766.9 and a low of 743.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 1383.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.25 and the low is 539.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 30608 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹757, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹741.6

The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the price is 757, with a percent change of 2.08% and a net change of 15.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹741.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had a volume of 30,608 shares with a closing price of 741.6.

