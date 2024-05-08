Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 772.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries' stock opened at 785 and closed at 772.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 785, while the low was 759. The market capitalization stood at 1396.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 825 and 548.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2225 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1779.67Support 1753.67
Resistance 2795.33Support 2743.33
Resistance 3805.67Support 3727.67
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 38 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 141 k

The trading volume yesterday was 72.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹772.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 785 & 759 yesterday to end at 772.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

