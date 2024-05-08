GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries' stock opened at ₹785 and closed at ₹772.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹785, while the low was ₹759. The market capitalization stood at ₹1396.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹825 and ₹548.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2225 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|779.67
|Support 1
|753.67
|Resistance 2
|795.33
|Support 2
|743.33
|Resistance 3
|805.67
|Support 3
|727.67
The trading volume yesterday was 72.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹785 & ₹759 yesterday to end at ₹772.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
