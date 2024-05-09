GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹764.6, reached a high of ₹777.4, and a low of ₹764.15 before closing at ₹766.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1402.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹825 and a 52-week low of ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3322 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 57.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹777.4 & ₹764.15 yesterday to end at ₹766.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
