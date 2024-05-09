Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 766.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.4 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 764.6, reached a high of 777.4, and a low of 764.15 before closing at 766.15. The company has a market capitalization of 1402.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 825 and a 52-week low of 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3322 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 51 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 121 k

The trading volume yesterday was 57.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹766.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 777.4 & 764.15 yesterday to end at 766.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

