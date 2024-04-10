Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 757.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 751 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries' stock closed at 757.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of 758.5. The high for the day was 760.6 and the low was 746. The market capitalization stands at 1372.64 crore. The 52-week high and low are 815.25 and 548.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5621 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹757.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries on the BSE had a trading volume of 5621 shares with a closing price of 757.35.

