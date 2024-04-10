GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries' stock closed at ₹757.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹758.5. The high for the day was ₹760.6 and the low was ₹746. The market capitalization stands at ₹1372.64 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹815.25 and ₹548.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5621 shares traded.
10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
