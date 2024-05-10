Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
GM Breweries stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 767.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.6 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries closed at 767.4 on the last trading day with an open price of 760.05. The high for the day was 763.05 and the low was 743.8. The market capitalization stands at 1364.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 825 and the low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1758.5Support 1739.25
Resistance 2770.4Support 2731.9
Resistance 3777.75Support 3720.0
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 70 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 119 k

The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹767.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 763.05 & 743.8 yesterday to end at 767.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

