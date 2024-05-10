GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries closed at ₹767.4 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹760.05. The high for the day was ₹763.05 and the low was ₹743.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹1364.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹825 and the low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2845 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|758.5
|Support 1
|739.25
|Resistance 2
|770.4
|Support 2
|731.9
|Resistance 3
|777.75
|Support 3
|720.0
The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹763.05 & ₹743.8 yesterday to end at ₹767.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
