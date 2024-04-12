Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 751 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.3 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 751.15, reached a high of 782.9 and a low of 743.4 before closing at 751. The market capitalization for GM Breweries stood at 1402.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 815.25 and the 52-week low was 548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 10258 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹767.3, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹751

The current price of GM Breweries stock is 767.3, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 16.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹751 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries had a volume of 10258 shares with a closing price of 751.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.