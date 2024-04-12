GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹751.15, reached a high of ₹782.9 and a low of ₹743.4 before closing at ₹751. The market capitalization for GM Breweries stood at ₹1402.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹815.25 and the 52-week low was ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 10258 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of GM Breweries stock is ₹767.3, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 16.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
