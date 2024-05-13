GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at ₹745 and closed at ₹747.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹750.45 and a low of ₹733.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1367.07 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is ₹825, while the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4974 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of GM Breweries has decreased by -1.31% and is currently trading at ₹735.05. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have gained 30.41% to reach ₹735.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.17%
|3 Months
|14.42%
|6 Months
|12.82%
|YTD
|5.53%
|1 Year
|30.41%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.57
|Support 1
|737.22
|Resistance 2
|761.18
|Support 2
|726.48
|Resistance 3
|771.92
|Support 3
|719.87
The trading volume yesterday was 50.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹750.45 & ₹733.1 yesterday to end at ₹747.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
