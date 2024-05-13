Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 747.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 747.95 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at 745 and closed at 747.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 750.45 and a low of 733.1. The market capitalization of the company is 1367.07 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is 825, while the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4974 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has decreased by -1.31% and is currently trading at 735.05. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have gained 30.41% to reach 735.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.17%
3 Months14.42%
6 Months12.82%
YTD5.53%
1 Year30.41%
13 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.57Support 1737.22
Resistance 2761.18Support 2726.48
Resistance 3771.92Support 3719.87
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 57 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 118 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

13 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹747.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 750.45 & 733.1 yesterday to end at 747.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.