GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 767.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 773, reached a high of 799, and a low of 765 before closing at 767.3. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1411.03 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is 815.25 and the low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 20870 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months11.53%
6 Months9.58%
YTD9.18%
1 Year29.31%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹772, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹767.3

The current data for GM Breweries stock shows the price at 772, with a net change of 4.7 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹767.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 20,870 shares with a closing price of 767.3.

