GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹773, reached a high of ₹799, and a low of ₹765 before closing at ₹767.3. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1411.03 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is ₹815.25 and the low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 20870 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|11.53%
|6 Months
|9.58%
|YTD
|9.18%
|1 Year
|29.31%
The current data for GM Breweries stock shows the price at ₹772, with a net change of 4.7 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 20,870 shares with a closing price of ₹767.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!