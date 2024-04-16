Hello User
GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Q3 Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 753.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 753 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 745.2 and closed at 771.35. The stock reached a high of 765 and a low of 734.45. The market capitalization stood at 1376.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 815.25 and the low was 548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 19258 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price update :GM Breweries trading at ₹753, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹753.35

GM Breweries stock price is currently at 753 with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Som Distilleries & Breweries309.010.83.62389.8150.452290.07
Globus Spirits777.34.40.571326.25656.12238.84
GM Breweries754.250.90.12815.25548.651378.58
Associated Alcohols Breweries551.451.150.21594.55350.05996.98
Jagatjit Industries182.02.31.28255.9594.11842.94
16 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹756, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹753.35

The current price of GM Breweries stock is 756, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.35. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock reached a low of 753.25 and a high of 763 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST GM Breweries Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST GM Breweries share price update :GM Breweries trading at ₹757.75, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹753.35

GM Breweries stock is currently priced at 757.75, with a net change of 4.4 and a percentage change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months12.57%
6 Months8.46%
YTD6.85%
1 Year26.55%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹753.35, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹771.35

The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the price is 753.35 with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to assess any potential trends or developments that could impact its performance.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹771.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 19258 shares with a closing price of 771.35.

