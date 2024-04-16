GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Q3 Performance

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹745.2 and closed at ₹771.35. The stock reached a high of ₹765 and a low of ₹734.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1376.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹815.25 and the low was ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 19258 shares traded.
GM Breweries stock price is currently at ₹753 with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|309.0
|10.8
|3.62
|389.8
|150.45
|2290.07
|Globus Spirits
|777.3
|4.4
|0.57
|1326.25
|656.1
|2238.84
|GM Breweries
|754.25
|0.9
|0.12
|815.25
|548.65
|1378.58
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|551.45
|1.15
|0.21
|594.55
|350.05
|996.98
|Jagatjit Industries
|182.0
|2.3
|1.28
|255.95
|94.11
|842.94
The current price of GM Breweries stock is ₹756, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.35. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.
GM Breweries stock reached a low of ₹753.25 and a high of ₹763 on the current trading day.
GM Breweries stock is currently priced at ₹757.75, with a net change of 4.4 and a percentage change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|12.57%
|6 Months
|8.46%
|YTD
|6.85%
|1 Year
|26.55%
The current data for GM Breweries stock shows that the price is ₹753.35 with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to assess any potential trends or developments that could impact its performance.
On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 19258 shares with a closing price of ₹771.35.
