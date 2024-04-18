GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GM Breweries opened at ₹753.5 and closed at ₹753.35. The high for the day was ₹763 and the low was ₹753. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1385.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹815.25 and ₹548.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5702 shares traded.
18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
