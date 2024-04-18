Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 753.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758.1 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, GM Breweries opened at 753.5 and closed at 753.35. The high for the day was 763 and the low was 753. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1385.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 815.25 and 548.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹753.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 5702 shares with a closing price of 753.35.

