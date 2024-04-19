Hello User
GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 755.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.45 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at 767.45 and closed at 755.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 777.25 and a low of 757 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1389.92 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is 815.25, while the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 5938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹760.45, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹755.05

The current stock price of GM Breweries is 760.45, which represents a 0.72% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.4 points. Overall, GM Breweries stock has shown a slight positive movement in the most recent trading session.

19 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹755.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GM Breweries on BSE had a volume of 5938 shares with a closing price of 755.05.

