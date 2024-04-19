GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at ₹767.45 and closed at ₹755.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹777.25 and a low of ₹757 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1389.92 crore. The 52-week high for GM Breweries is ₹815.25, while the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 5938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of GM Breweries is ₹760.45, which represents a 0.72% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.4 points. Overall, GM Breweries stock has shown a slight positive movement in the most recent trading session.
