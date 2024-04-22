GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹753 and closed at ₹757.65. The stock reached a high of ₹756.5 and a low of ₹739.6. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is ₹1366.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.25 and the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 3765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹757.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for GM Breweries on the BSE, the volume was 3765 shares with a closing price of ₹757.65.