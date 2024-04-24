GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at ₹770.65 and closed at ₹764.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹774.5 and a low of ₹762.05. The market capitalization of GM Breweries was ₹1404.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.25 and the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 4221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.87% today, reaching ₹774.40. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have gained 33.09%, also reaching ₹774.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.81%
|3 Months
|12.49%
|6 Months
|19.94%
|YTD
|8.78%
|1 Year
|33.09%
The stock traded in the range of ₹774.5 & ₹762.05 yesterday to end at ₹764.95. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!