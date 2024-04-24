Hello User
GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
GM Breweries stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 764.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768.4 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at 770.65 and closed at 764.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 774.5 and a low of 762.05. The market capitalization of GM Breweries was 1404.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.25 and the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 4221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 0.87% today, reaching 774.40. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have gained 33.09%, also reaching 774.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.81%
3 Months12.49%
6 Months19.94%
YTD8.78%
1 Year33.09%
24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 774.5 & 762.05 yesterday to end at 764.95. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

