GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at ₹774.85 and closed at ₹767.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹752.25 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹1382.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹815.25 and a low of ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 19248 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|770.15
|Support 1
|747.4
|Resistance 2
|783.95
|Support 2
|738.45
|Resistance 3
|792.9
|Support 3
|724.65
The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹775 & ₹752.25 yesterday to end at ₹767.7.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
