Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 767.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 756.35 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at 774.85 and closed at 767.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 775 and a low of 752.25 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 1382.42 crore with a 52-week high of 815.25 and a low of 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 19248 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1770.15Support 1747.4
Resistance 2783.95Support 2738.45
Resistance 3792.9Support 3724.65
25 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 104 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 309 k

The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹767.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 775 & 752.25 yesterday to end at 767.7.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.