GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 758.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 777.85 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at 760.05 and closed at 758.9. The high for the day was 797.3 and the low was 760.05. The market capitalization stood at 1421.72 crore. The 52-week high was 815.25 and the 52-week low was 548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 785.55. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have seen a significant gain of 36.79%, reaching 785.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months14.02%
6 Months24.19%
YTD10.13%
1 Year36.79%
26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1796.75Support 1759.5
Resistance 2815.65Support 2741.15
Resistance 3834.0Support 3722.25
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 104 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 309 k

The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹758.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 797.3 & 760.05 yesterday to end at 758.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

