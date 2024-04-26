GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day, GM Breweries opened at ₹760.05 and closed at ₹758.9. The high for the day was ₹797.3 and the low was ₹760.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1421.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹815.25 and the 52-week low was ₹548.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10457 shares.
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹785.55. Over the past year, GM Breweries shares have seen a significant gain of 36.79%, reaching ₹785.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|14.02%
|6 Months
|24.19%
|YTD
|10.13%
|1 Year
|36.79%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|796.75
|Support 1
|759.5
|Resistance 2
|815.65
|Support 2
|741.15
|Resistance 3
|834.0
|Support 3
|722.25
The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹797.3 & ₹760.05 yesterday to end at ₹758.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
