GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at ₹790.65 and closed at ₹776.6. The stock reached a high of ₹798 and a low of ₹775.65. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is at ₹1431.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹815.25 and the 52-week low is ₹548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 7178 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹798 & ₹775.65 yesterday to end at ₹776.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
