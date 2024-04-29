Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GM Breweries Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 776.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GM Breweries opened at 790.65 and closed at 776.6. The stock reached a high of 798 and a low of 775.65. The market capitalization of GM Breweries is at 1431.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 815.25 and the 52-week low is 548.65. The BSE volume for GM Breweries was 7178 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 104 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 309 k

The trading volume yesterday was 66.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹776.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 798 & 775.65 yesterday to end at 776.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.