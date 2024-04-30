Active Stocks
GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at ₹782.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹794.4

37 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 794.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.7 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GM Breweries Stock Price TodayPremium
GM Breweries Stock Price Today

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at 781.35 and closed at 783 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 797, and the low was 781.35. The market capitalization stood at 1445.2 crores with a 52-week high of 815.25 and a 52-week low of 548.65. The BSE volume recorded for GM Breweries was 25,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:11 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live : Shareholding information

GM Breweries has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.30% in december to 0.36% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32:59 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

GM Breweries reported a ROE of 20.15% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.09%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07:39 PM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Financial performance

GM Breweries has shown an EPS growth of 23.68% and a revenue growth of 25.14% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 24153.02 cr, which is marginally higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:03:09 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries' stock price declined by 1.47% to reach 782.7, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Jagatjit Industries are all down today, whereas Associated Alcohols Breweries are seeing an uptrend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both showing a decrease of 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries317.15-2.25-0.7389.8170.02350.47
Globus Spirits791.9-0.8-0.11326.25656.12280.89
GM Breweries782.7-11.7-1.47815.25548.651430.58
Associated Alcohols Breweries553.53.30.6594.55350.051000.68
Jagatjit Industries196.5-7.05-3.46255.9595.05910.1
30 Apr 2024, 05:31:20 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock reached a high of 825 and a low of 779.8 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52:01 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 223.06% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of GM Breweries by 3 PM is 223.06% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 782.7, representing a decrease of -1.47%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by high trading volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume may signal potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50:46 PM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live :GM Breweries closed today at ₹782.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹794.4

GM Breweries share price closed the day at 782.7 - a 1.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 811.87 , 841.03 , 857.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 766.67 , 750.63 , 721.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35:27 PM IST

GM Breweries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:18:13 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹783.8, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹794.4

GM Breweries share price is at 783.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 782.37 and 798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:22 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days757.85
10 Days758.96
20 Days727.88
50 Days666.15
100 Days669.24
300 Days655.41
30 Apr 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50:45 PM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 307.36% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of GM Breweries until 2 PM is 307.36% higher than yesterday, with the price at 785.5, showing a decrease of -1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:34:27 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries reached a high of 797.9 and a low of 793.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 794.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 791.45 and 789.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1796.75Support 1792.2
Resistance 2799.6Support 2790.5
Resistance 3801.3Support 3787.65
30 Apr 2024, 02:07:20 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹797.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹794.4

GM Breweries share price is at 797.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 782.37 and 798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52:16 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 407.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded by 1 PM is 407.43% greater than the previous day, with the price at 796.95, showing a 0.32% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39:48 PM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 800.03 and 795.63 in the last hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 795.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 800.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1799.4Support 1794.2
Resistance 2801.85Support 2791.45
Resistance 3804.6Support 3789.0
30 Apr 2024, 01:05:07 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Today's Price range

GM Breweries stock's low price today was 790 and the high price was 825.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:09 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 714.66% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded until 12 AM has increased by 714.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at 797.25, showing a 0.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:50 PM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 808.22 and 792.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 792.17 and selling near hourly resistance at 808.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1800.03Support 1795.63
Resistance 2801.82Support 2793.02
Resistance 3804.43Support 3791.23
30 Apr 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days757.85
10 Days758.96
20 Days727.88
50 Days666.15
100 Days669.24
300 Days655.41
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

GM Breweries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:10:46 PM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹795, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹794.4

GM Breweries share price is at 795 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 782.37 and 798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45:11 AM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 703.97% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded until 11 AM has increased by 703.97% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 796.85, showing a 0.31% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:39:29 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 826.93 and 793.93 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 793.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 826.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1808.22Support 1792.17
Resistance 2818.63Support 2786.53
Resistance 3824.27Support 3776.12
30 Apr 2024, 11:23:41 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Today :GM Breweries trading at ₹802.4, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹794.4

The current market price of GM Breweries has surpassed the first resistance of 798.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 805.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 805.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17:57 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries saw a 1.03% increase in its share price, reaching 802.55, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Som Distilleries & Breweries and Globus Spirits are declining, whereas Associated Alcohols Breweries and Jagatjit Industries are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.41% and 0.36%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries316.05-3.35-1.05389.8170.02342.31
Globus Spirits791.7-1.0-0.131326.25656.12280.31
GM Breweries802.558.151.03815.25548.651466.86
Associated Alcohols Breweries550.90.70.13594.55350.05995.98
Jagatjit Industries207.453.91.92255.9595.05960.82
30 Apr 2024, 10:49:18 AM IST

GM Breweries share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 714.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of GM Breweries traded until 10 AM has increased by 714.43% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 809.25, reflecting a 1.87% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GM Breweries touched a high of 825.0 & a low of 792.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1826.93Support 1793.93
Resistance 2842.47Support 2776.47
Resistance 3859.93Support 3760.93
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

GM Breweries Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:13 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, GM Breweries saw a 1.64% increase in its share price, reaching 807.4, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Associated Alcohols Breweries are declining, whereas Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Jagatjit Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Som Distilleries & Breweries319.70.30.09389.8170.02369.37
Globus Spirits792.950.250.031326.25656.12283.91
GM Breweries807.413.01.64815.25548.651475.73
Associated Alcohols Breweries548.15-2.05-0.37594.55350.05991.01
Jagatjit Industries206.12.551.25255.9595.05954.57
30 Apr 2024, 09:36:33 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries trading at ₹794.75, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹794.4

GM Breweries share price is at 794.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 782.37 and 798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16:33 AM IST

GM Breweries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 1.95% and is currently trading at 809.90. Over the past year, GM Breweries' shares have gained 39.87%, reaching 809.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months17.9%
6 Months25.12%
YTD12.61%
1 Year39.87%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

GM Breweries share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1798.02Support 1782.37
Resistance 2805.33Support 2774.03
Resistance 3813.67Support 3766.72
30 Apr 2024, 08:16:08 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Today : GM Breweries volume yesterday was 125 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 340 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 100 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:40 AM IST

GM Breweries share price Live :GM Breweries closed at ₹783 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 797 & 781.35 yesterday to end at 783. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

