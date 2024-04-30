GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at ₹ 782.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹ 794.4

GM Breweries stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 794.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.7 per share. Investors should monitor GM Breweries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.