GM Breweries share price Today Live Updates : GM Breweries closed today at 782.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's 794.4

GM Breweries Share Price Today : GM Breweries opened at ₹781.35 and closed at ₹783 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹797, and the low was ₹781.35. The market capitalization stood at 1445.2 crores with a 52-week high of ₹815.25 and a 52-week low of ₹548.65. The BSE volume recorded for GM Breweries was 25,516 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GM Breweries has a 0.00% MF holding & 0.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.30% in december to 0.36% in march quarter.
GM Breweries reported a ROE of 20.15% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.09%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
GM Breweries has shown an EPS growth of 23.68% and a revenue growth of 25.14% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 24153.02 cr, which is marginally higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Today, GM Breweries' stock price declined by 1.47% to reach ₹782.7, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Jagatjit Industries are all down today, whereas Associated Alcohols Breweries are seeing an uptrend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both showing a decrease of 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|317.15
|-2.25
|-0.7
|389.8
|170.0
|2350.47
|Globus Spirits
|791.9
|-0.8
|-0.1
|1326.25
|656.1
|2280.89
|GM Breweries
|782.7
|-11.7
|-1.47
|815.25
|548.65
|1430.58
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|553.5
|3.3
|0.6
|594.55
|350.05
|1000.68
|Jagatjit Industries
|196.5
|-7.05
|-3.46
|255.95
|95.05
|910.1
GM Breweries stock reached a high of ₹825 and a low of ₹779.8 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of GM Breweries by 3 PM is 223.06% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹782.7, representing a decrease of -1.47%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by high trading volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume may signal potential further price declines.
GM Breweries share price closed the day at ₹782.7 - a 1.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 811.87 , 841.03 , 857.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 766.67 , 750.63 , 721.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GM Breweries share price is at ₹783.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹782.37 and ₹798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|757.85
|10 Days
|758.96
|20 Days
|727.88
|50 Days
|666.15
|100 Days
|669.24
|300 Days
|655.41
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of GM Breweries until 2 PM is 307.36% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹785.5, showing a decrease of -1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
GM Breweries reached a high of 797.9 and a low of 793.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 794.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 791.45 and 789.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|796.75
|Support 1
|792.2
|Resistance 2
|799.6
|Support 2
|790.5
|Resistance 3
|801.3
|Support 3
|787.65
GM Breweries share price is at ₹797.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹782.37 and ₹798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of GM Breweries traded by 1 PM is 407.43% greater than the previous day, with the price at ₹796.95, showing a 0.32% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 800.03 and 795.63 in the last hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 795.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 800.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|799.4
|Support 1
|794.2
|Resistance 2
|801.85
|Support 2
|791.45
|Resistance 3
|804.6
|Support 3
|789.0
GM Breweries stock's low price today was ₹790 and the high price was ₹825.
The volume of GM Breweries traded until 12 AM has increased by 714.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹797.25, showing a 0.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 808.22 and 792.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 792.17 and selling near hourly resistance at 808.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|800.03
|Support 1
|795.63
|Resistance 2
|801.82
|Support 2
|793.02
|Resistance 3
|804.43
|Support 3
|791.23
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|757.85
|10 Days
|758.96
|20 Days
|727.88
|50 Days
|666.15
|100 Days
|669.24
|300 Days
|655.41
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GM Breweries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GM Breweries share price is at ₹795 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹782.37 and ₹798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of GM Breweries traded until 11 AM has increased by 703.97% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹796.85, showing a 0.31% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 826.93 and 793.93 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 793.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 826.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|808.22
|Support 1
|792.17
|Resistance 2
|818.63
|Support 2
|786.53
|Resistance 3
|824.27
|Support 3
|776.12
The current market price of GM Breweries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹798.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹805.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹805.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Today, GM Breweries saw a 1.03% increase in its share price, reaching ₹802.55, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Som Distilleries & Breweries and Globus Spirits are declining, whereas Associated Alcohols Breweries and Jagatjit Industries are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.41% and 0.36%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|316.05
|-3.35
|-1.05
|389.8
|170.0
|2342.31
|Globus Spirits
|791.7
|-1.0
|-0.13
|1326.25
|656.1
|2280.31
|GM Breweries
|802.55
|8.15
|1.03
|815.25
|548.65
|1466.86
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|550.9
|0.7
|0.13
|594.55
|350.05
|995.98
|Jagatjit Industries
|207.45
|3.9
|1.92
|255.95
|95.05
|960.82
The volume of GM Breweries traded until 10 AM has increased by 714.43% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹809.25, reflecting a 1.87% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
GM Breweries touched a high of 825.0 & a low of 792.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|826.93
|Support 1
|793.93
|Resistance 2
|842.47
|Support 2
|776.47
|Resistance 3
|859.93
|Support 3
|760.93
Today, GM Breweries saw a 1.64% increase in its share price, reaching ₹807.4, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Associated Alcohols Breweries are declining, whereas Som Distilleries & Breweries, Globus Spirits, and Jagatjit Industries are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|319.7
|0.3
|0.09
|389.8
|170.0
|2369.37
|Globus Spirits
|792.95
|0.25
|0.03
|1326.25
|656.1
|2283.91
|GM Breweries
|807.4
|13.0
|1.64
|815.25
|548.65
|1475.73
|Associated Alcohols Breweries
|548.15
|-2.05
|-0.37
|594.55
|350.05
|991.01
|Jagatjit Industries
|206.1
|2.55
|1.25
|255.95
|95.05
|954.57
GM Breweries share price is at ₹794.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹782.37 and ₹798.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹782.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 798.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GM Breweries has increased by 1.95% and is currently trading at ₹809.90. Over the past year, GM Breweries' shares have gained 39.87%, reaching ₹809.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|17.9%
|6 Months
|25.12%
|YTD
|12.61%
|1 Year
|39.87%
The key support and resistance levels for GM Breweries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|798.02
|Support 1
|782.37
|Resistance 2
|805.33
|Support 2
|774.03
|Resistance 3
|813.67
|Support 3
|766.72
The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 100 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹797 & ₹781.35 yesterday to end at ₹783. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!