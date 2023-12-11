GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 3.61 %. The stock closed at 68.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.38 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 11:40:48 AM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price NSE Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹71.38, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹68.89