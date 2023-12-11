GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price NSE Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹71.38, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹68.89
11 Dec 2023, 11:31 AM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1039.8
|17.2
|1.68
|1082.95
|394.95
|224611.25
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|71.13
|2.24
|3.25
|70.22
|36.0
|42933.68
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|148.4
|-2.1
|-1.4
|157.95
|85.5
|7174.25
|Dreamfolks Services
|534.4
|0.15
|0.03
|846.75
|348.2
|2792.24
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1578.15
|-4.7
|-0.3
|1815.0
|845.1
|1704.56
11 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST
