GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Plummets

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at ₹78 and closed at ₹77.14. The highest price reached during the day was ₹78.89, while the lowest was ₹76.42. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,554.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹78, and the 52-week low is ₹36. The BSE volume for the day was 3,147,358 shares.
The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is ₹76.19, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.94.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.04%
|3 Months
|20.9%
|6 Months
|78.38%
|YTD
|94.09%
|1 Year
|77.97%
The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹77.13 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that there has been a slight decrease of 0.01% in the stock price. The net change is also -0.01, indicating a small decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 3,147,358 shares and a closing price of ₹77.14.
