GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 77.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.19 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at 78 and closed at 77.14. The highest price reached during the day was 78.89, while the lowest was 76.42. The market capitalization of the company is 46,554.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 78, and the 52-week low is 36. The BSE volume for the day was 3,147,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price update :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹76.19, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹77.13

The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is 76.19, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.94.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.04%
3 Months20.9%
6 Months78.38%
YTD94.09%
1 Year77.97%
15 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹77.13, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹77.14

The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 77.13 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that there has been a slight decrease of 0.01% in the stock price. The net change is also -0.01, indicating a small decrease in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure closed at ₹77.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 3,147,358 shares and a closing price of 77.14.

