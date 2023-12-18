GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure sees decline in trading

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at ₹77.79 and closed at ₹77.13. The stock had a high of ₹78.26 and a low of ₹76.06. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,760.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹78.89 and the 52-week low is ₹36. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,168,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.