GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 77.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.6 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at 77.79 and closed at 77.13. The stock had a high of 78.26 and a low of 76.06. The market capitalization of the company is 46,760.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 78.89 and the 52-week low is 36. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,168,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure December futures opened at 77.35 as against previous close of 77.7

GMR Airports Infrastructure is currently trading at a spot price of 76.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 77.05, while the offer price is 77.15. The quantity available for purchase at the offer price is 56,250, while the bid quantity is 33,750. The open interest for this stock stands at 160,166,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price update :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹76.6, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹77.47

The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 76.6, which has decreased by 1.12% or 0.87 points. This suggests a slight decline in the stock's value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.48%
3 Months21.27%
6 Months79.81%
YTD94.97%
1 Year82.78%
18 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹77.79, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹77.47

The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is 77.79, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.32.

18 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure closed at ₹77.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 1,168,389 shares. The closing price for the stock was 77.13.

