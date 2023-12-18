GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure sees decline in trading

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at ₹77.79 and closed at ₹77.13. The stock had a high of ₹78.26 and a low of ₹76.06. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,760.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹78.89 and the 52-week low is ₹36. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,168,389 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GMR Airports Infrastructure is currently trading at a spot price of 76.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 77.05, while the offer price is 77.15. The quantity available for purchase at the offer price is 56,250, while the bid quantity is 33,750. The open interest for this stock stands at 160,166,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹76.6, which has decreased by 1.12% or 0.87 points. This suggests a slight decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.48%
|3 Months
|21.27%
|6 Months
|79.81%
|YTD
|94.97%
|1 Year
|82.78%
The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is ₹77.79, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.32.
On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a BSE volume of 1,168,389 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹77.13.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!