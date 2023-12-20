Hello User
GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 78.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.76 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : GMR Airports Infrastructure's stock opened at 78.69 and closed at 78.27 on the last day. The high for the day was 79.47, while the low was 74.71. The company has a market capitalization of 45,727.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 78.89, and the 52-week low is 36. The stock had a trading volume of 695,328 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure closed at ₹78.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GMR Airports Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 695,328 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 78.27.

