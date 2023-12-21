GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at a price of ₹76.49 and closed at ₹75.76. The stock reached a high of ₹76.98 and a low of ₹70.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,072.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹79.47 and ₹36 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,810,580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is ₹72.09. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.73.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.58%
|3 Months
|13.06%
|6 Months
|64.48%
|YTD
|79.37%
|1 Year
|67.17%
The current data of GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹71.36. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 5.81%. The net change in the stock price is -4.4.
On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a volume of 2,810,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹75.76.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!