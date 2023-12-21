Hello User
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 71.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.09 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at a price of 76.49 and closed at 75.76. The stock reached a high of 76.98 and a low of 70.5. The market capitalization of the company is 43,072.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 79.47 and 36 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,810,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price update :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹72.09, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹71.36

The current stock price of GMR Airports Infrastructure is 72.09. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.73.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.58%
3 Months13.06%
6 Months64.48%
YTD79.37%
1 Year67.17%
21 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹71.36, down -5.81% from yesterday's ₹75.76

The current data of GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 71.36. There has been a decrease in the stock's value by 5.81%. The net change in the stock price is -4.4.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure closed at ₹75.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a volume of 2,810,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 75.76.

