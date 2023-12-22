GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : Yesterday, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at ₹69.92 and closed at ₹71.36. The stock reached a high of ₹74.08 and a low of ₹69.64. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,297.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹79.47 and the 52-week low is ₹36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,459,065 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is ₹75.79, with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.27 percent or 2.4 points.
On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a volume of 1,459,065 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹71.36.
