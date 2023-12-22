Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GMR Airports Infrastructure Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.27 %. The stock closed at 73.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.79 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Airports Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GMR Airports Infrastructure Share Price Today : Yesterday, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure opened at 69.92 and closed at 71.36. The stock reached a high of 74.08 and a low of 69.64. The market capitalization of the company is 44,297.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 79.47 and the 52-week low is 36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,459,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Today :GMR Airports Infrastructure trading at ₹75.79, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹73.39

The current data for GMR Airports Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 75.79, with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.27 percent or 2.4 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST GMR Airports Infrastructure share price Live :GMR Airports Infrastructure closed at ₹71.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Airports Infrastructure had a volume of 1,459,065 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 71.36.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.