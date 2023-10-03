Hello User
GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 35.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.63 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Power & Urban Infra

On the last day of trading, the stock of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at 36.1 and closed at 35.57. The highest price during the day was 36.4, while the lowest was 34.15. The market capitalization of the company is 2150.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.6, and the 52-week low is 14.32. The stock saw a trading volume of 949,411 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹35.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GMR Power & Urban Infra on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 949,411. The closing price for the day was 35.57.

